Volvo and Freightliner collide on Highway 36 east of Hamilton

In an accident on Highway 36, three miles east of Hamilton, two vehicles were involved in a collision that resulted in moderate injuries. The incident occurred on September 20, 2023, at approximately 10:10 PM.

The vehicles involved were a 2007 Freightliner driven by Mr. Brian D. Frederick, 49, of St. Joseph, and a 2022 Volvo driven by Mr. Volodymr Bandyak, 63, of Troy, MI. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as both vehicles were traveling westbound on Highway 36. The Freightliner was driving slowly on the shoulder, attempting to merge into the driving lane, when the Volvo struck its rear. Subsequently, both vehicles traveled off the north side of the roadway and came to rest, partially blocking the westbound lanes of Highway 36.

Mr. Bandyak sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Caldwell County EMS to Liberty Hospital. The Freightliner experienced moderate damage and was towed by All City Towing, while the Volvo incurred total damage and was towed by US 36 Auto & Diesel.

Corporal J.P. Lynch of the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the incident, with assistance from Sergeant A.A. Henry and Trooper B.R. Muck.

