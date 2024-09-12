Volunteers to unite for Serve Mercer County projects on September 14

Approximately 25 projects are scheduled for completion during Serve Mercer County’s workday on September 14. Volunteers will meet at the Mercer County Senior Center in Princeton at 8:30 a.m. to enjoy coffee and donuts before beginning their tasks.

Spokesperson Amy Cool shared that lunch will be provided for those working on large projects, while others can take a break and return to the senior center for lunch. A variety of projects will be tackled throughout the day.

Serve Mercer County aims to foster unity and healing by bringing people together from various backgrounds. She noted that people of all ages, including children, are encouraged to volunteer.

Children will also take part in volunteering, contributing to a range of smaller projects.

Some of the larger projects may require volunteers to work beyond the designated workday to ensure completion. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own tools if available, although Serve Mercer County will provide some tools as well.

In cases where individuals needing construction work can afford supplies like lumber, Serve Mercer County asks them to contribute materials. The organization also seeks grants to fund projects when supplies are needed. Volunteers are also welcome to bring supplies if they have them.

Serve Mercer County welcomes all volunteers, though they prefer to know in advance who will be participating. However, last-minute volunteers are still encouraged to show up at the Mercer County Senior Center on the morning of September 14.

As of September 11, around 65 volunteers had registered to participate in the workday. Since its inception five years ago, approximately 500 volunteers have completed around 200 projects. The organization holds workdays twice annually, once in the fall and once in the spring.

Serve Mercer County is sponsored by the Mercer County Ministerial Alliance, and the Princeton Rotary Club provides the yellow t-shirts that volunteers will wear during the event.

Anyone who has a project or is interested in volunteering for Serve Mercer County’s workday on September 14 is encouraged to contact Melissa Daily at 660-654-8252 or Amy Cool at 816-449-0677. Messages may also be sent to the Serve Mercer County Facebook page or via email at servemercercounty@gmail.com.

