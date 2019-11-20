Volunteers sought for upcoming Holiday Hoops event

Volunteers are being sought for the 15th Annual High School Holiday Hoops at the Ketcham Community Center on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton.

Director Steve Maxey says more than 250 volunteers regularly assist in the multi-day event sponsored by the NCMC Foundation. This year’s event will include nearly 70 games, beginning December 14th, and ending December 31st.

Volunteer roles to be filled include serving as team hosts, operating the official clock, keeping the official scorebook, assisting with hospitality, and hosting the official Hoops counter.

Organizations and businesses have hosted specific days in the past, allowing them to be at the front gate selling tickets and programs. Volunteers do not receive compensation, but they are presented with admission passes to attend any and all Holiday Hoops games they are not working.

Those wanting to assist should forward their name, desired volunteer role, and phone number or email address to Director Steve Maxey at 660-359-7244 or at maxeysteve@gmail.com.

Those wanting to become a team host can also contact Team Hosts Chairperson Joel Hultman at 660-654-0540 or at jhultman@trentonr9.k12.mo.us.

Volunteers can also contact Alicia Endicott at the NCMC Foundation Office at 660-357-6403.

