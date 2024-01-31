Volunteers needed for Special Olympics Missouri basketball event

Share To Your Social Network

Special Olympics Missouri is seeking volunteers for the West Regional Basketball Tournament in the St. Joseph area on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Approximately 850 athletes will be competing in this year’s tournament.

The competition will be hosted at the following locations:

Spring Garden Middle School

Benton High School

Bode Middle School

Lafayette High School

The St. Joseph Rec Center

Volunteer duties include keeping score, running the scoreboard, assisting teams to the correct court, cheering, helping with medals, etc. Sign up to volunteer here.

Craig Hall, SOMO’s Director of Competition and Outreach, emphasized the importance of volunteers. “We need volunteers to make this event possible for our athletes,” he said. “We appreciate any support you can provide.”

Additionally, free health screenings for athletes will be available at the St. Joseph Rec Center through our Healthy Athletes program. Volunteer clinicians will conduct Special Smiles from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., which is a part of the Healthy Athletes program. Dentists and hygienists will offer one-on-one instruction on proper teeth-brushing techniques, provide an oral health screening using tongue blades and flashlights (no treatment is given), and share information on the importance of nutrition in maintaining good oral health. All athletes participating in Special Smiles will receive a free t-shirt.

Carol Griffin, Health Partnership Director, highlighted the benefits of the screenings. “This is a great opportunity for all those attending the Regionals to receive a free health screening,” she said. “We hope to serve many athletes.”

