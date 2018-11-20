Volunteers needed for annual Holiday Hoops event at NCMC

More than 250 volunteers are needed to assist with hosting the 14th Annual High School Holiday Hoops in Trenton.

Seventy-seven games are scheduled at the Ketcham Community Center on the campus of North Central Missouri College December 14th through 31st.

An hour-long training meeting for new volunteers or those wanting a refresher will be in the Sugg Conference Room of the Ketcham Community Center the afternoon of December 8th at 2 o’clock.

Volunteers are needed to assist with hosting the 115 teams, serving at the front desk, running the official clock and scorebook, selling tickets, and providing hospitality. Holiday Hoops Director Steve Maxey says there is a job for everyone, and regional residents are welcome to participate. Volunteers will be provided with an identification badge, which will allow them to attend any and all games of Holiday Hoops for free.

Individuals wishing to volunteer or who have questions should contact Director Steve Maxey at 660-359-7422 or at [email protected]