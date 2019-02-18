Volunteer income tax assistance available for low-income families

The University of Missouri Extension of Grundy County will provide Volunteer Income Tax Assistance to low-income families this tax season.

Appointments will be held in the Extension Office in the basement of the Alexander Student Center on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton starting the last week of February.

County Engagement Specialist in Community Economic Development Meridith Berry says the service is free, and it is open to anyone, however, there are limitations on the forms VITA volunteers can fill out. The volunteers only deal with simple forms or simple W-2s. They do not do anything including inventory, depreciation, or things that are more complex and take more skills and time.

Berry notes there have been changes in taxes and says one of the changes is renters who receive a rent rebate have to send in Form 5674 to the State of Missouri, and the form has to be signed by a landlord. The form can be mailed or scanned and attached to the tax return.

Contact the Grundy County Extension Office to schedule an appointment for VITA at 660-357-6580.