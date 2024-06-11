Share To Your Social Network

Viveon Rose Harper, age 63, of Macon, Missouri, left this world for her eternal home on June 7, 2024, surrounded by the love of her family.

Viveon was born on February 7, 1961, to Floyd and Clara (Stephens) Curtis. She married Marvin Harper, Jr. on April 16, 1978. Viveon was a dedicated and loyal wife, and mother, to Nana, and Yaya. Her family was her whole world, and she stood by them all no matter what, right until the very end. She was the glue that held them all together.

Viveon is survived by her husband of 46 years, Marvin, of the home; children Alicia Bernard (Bryce), Howard Harper (Shanon), Lisa Bell (Jason), and Katlynn Harper; grandchildren, Alyssa, Kaden, Brylynn, Cayson, Jayden, Colby, Hunter, Garrett, Sophia, Ronnie, Brittany, Katie, Ashlynn, Adaleigh, Emerson, Parker, and Lyncoln; her great-grandchildren (her babies) Jaxon, Tate, Colt, Harper, and Carter; her siblings, Geneva Hogan, Regena Welch (Steve), Lisa Crosby (Karl), Mary Curtis, Rick Curtis, Wayne Curtis, and Mike Curtis. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Martin, her sister, Florence Tucker, and her in-laws whom she loved fiercely; Betty, Marvin, Glenda, David, Paul, Kenneth, and Donnie.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, June 14, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Viveon Rose Harper Memorial Fund (please make checks payable to Alicia Bernard) and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

