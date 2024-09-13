Virginia Lee (Luther) Atkinson

Virginia Lee Atkinson, 82, of Trenton, Missouri, went to be with her Lord on the morning of September 11, 2024. She was born in Trona, California, on April 30, 1942, the daughter of Charles E. and Mary Esther Luther.

Virginia is survived by her children, Lisa Batchelder, Debbie Kinnison, and Jim Batchelder; a sister, MaryAnn Luther; and grandchildren, Josh Kinnison, Amanda Bateman, Zach Kinnison, Erin Knapp, Isaac Wattenbarger, Nick Wattenbarger, and LeeAnna Peirce. Also surviving are 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Erick Wattenbarger; two stillborn sons, Charles E. and James C. Wattenbarger; and her sister, Susan Avery.

Virginia grew up in the Owens Valley in Bishop, California, where she graduated from high school in 1959. She loved growing up in the Owens Valley, surrounded by mountains and horses. It was here that she met and married Harry Batchelder, and together they had three children. No matter where she lived later in life, Virginia always considered Bishop her home. She made a very special trip to her 50th class reunion in 2020, where she reconnected with many lifelong friends. Her son, Erick, was born of her marriage to Jim Wattenbarger of Trenton, Missouri.

Virginia was involved in various pursuits during her life. Being “mom” was her number one priority, but she was also the first female insurance agent for Larry D. Barnes Insurance Company in Trenton, Missouri. She later honed her leathercraft skills while working with her former husband, Don Atkinson. Together they operated a boot and saddle shop in Kerrville, Texas, for many years. Virginia became highly skilled in stitching boot tops and crafting women’s belts, handbags, and various types of garments. After Don’s passing in 2011, she moved to Trenton, Missouri, where she was closer to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In the last two decades, Virginia’s life was greatly impacted by numerous physical disabilities. Despite these challenges, she maintained an adventurous spirit and often did many things she probably shouldn’t have. Virginia was always a good cook and loved gardening, which became her main passion in recent years. Although pain greatly limited her abilities later in life, she remained young at heart and often found a way, with help, to continue gardening or, on several occasions, travel to the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Special thanks are extended to the ladies of ServeLink in Trenton, especially Debbie Dixon, who cared for Virginia so well over the past eight years.

Virginia’s body will be cremated and buried at a later date in Bishop, California. No service is planned at this time.

