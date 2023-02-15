Vietnamese national sentenced to 14 years in a Missouri prison for meth trafficking and illegal firearm

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Vietnamese national has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing methamphetamine to distribute a firearm.

Hon Chau, 44, no known address, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool on Monday, Feb. 13, to 14 years and two months in federal prison without parole.

On Aug. 16, 2022, Chau pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Chau was arrested on Feb. 27, 2020, when he drove a Chrysler 200 and parked in the driveway of a Springfield residence while law enforcement officers were executing a search warrant. Officers ordered Chau to get out of his vehicle, but he refused. Instead, Chau backed his vehicle into the officers’ vehicles parked behind him. Officers broke out the driver’s side window and attempted to remove Chau from his vehicle, but Chau continued to resist and reach toward his right hip. Officers used a Taser and were able to remove him from the vehicle. Chau had a loaded IMEZ .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol in a holster on his right hip. This pistol had been reported as stolen.

Chau had a baggie that contained 287 grams of pure methamphetamine inside his sweater pocket. Officers found $6,943 in cash inside Chau’s vehicle.

Chau, who had a dozen prior state felony convictions before this federal case, had been released from the Missouri Department of Corrections less than a year earlier.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Springfield, Mo., Police Department.

Related