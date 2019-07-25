Video: Union Pacific train carrying sand derails south of Mercer

A train with cars carrying sand derailed south of Mercer Thursday morning.

Union Pacific Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Media Relations Kristen South reports a southbound train derailed about 70 cars near the intersection of U. S. Highway 65 and Destiny Loop.

No hazardous materials were spilled, and no injuries were reported with South noting the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

A representative from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office says the derailment did not block any roads, and no fire was involved.

Jeff Girdner works near where the derailment occurred and says he was outside at the time, heard a loud crash, and saw lots of dust. The cars landed in what Girdner calls “a small area,” and sand from the train cars spilled.

(Video and Photo Credit to Jerry Girdner)