Video: Twenty five new troopers graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Twenty-five troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The ceremony took place in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony was also live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 112th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on August 2, 2021. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Governor Michael L. Parson provided the keynote address and Col. Olson also spoke to the class during the graduation. The Honorable Patricia Breckenridge, Supreme Court of Missouri, administered the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Provost Roger K. McMillian, vice president of College Affairs for Mineral Area College, conferred an associate of applied science degree to eight of the new troopers. The Troop F Color Guard presented the colors and Sergeant Andrew Henry (H) sang the national anthem. Pastor Dale D. Richey from Pisgah Baptist Church in Excelsior Springs, MO, provided the invocation and benediction.
Four class awards were presented during the graduation ceremony. The recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earned the respective award. Trooper Brandon T. Dorff accepted the Physical Fitness Award. Trooper Mathew D. Easton accepted the Academics Award. Trooper Nicholas I. Kucsik accepted the Firearms Award. Trooper Nathan W. Downs accepted the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.
The names (hometowns) and first assignments of members of the 112th Recruit Class are listed below:
Troop A
Isaac L. Kimball (Columbia, MO), Zone 5, Ray & Carroll Counties
Joshua W. Eickhoff (Alma, MO), Zone 8, Lafayette County
Gregory A. Stineman (Cole Camp, MO), Zone 11, Cass County
William M. Henderson (Edwards, MO), Zone 15, Henry County
Troop C
Markus G. Burns (Greenridge, MO), Zone 7, Warren County
Lane C. Coleman (Ozark, MO), Zone 8, St. Charles County
Brandon T. Dorff (Collinsville, CT), Zone 10, Franklin County
Nathan W. Downs (Troy, MO), Zone 9, St. Charles County
Brent W. Katzing (Sedalia, MO), Zone 9, St. Charles County
Maurice Lang Jr. (Raymore, MO), Zone 2, N. St. Louis County
Patrick B. Martin (Jacksonville, IL), Zone 10, Franklin County
Tyson O. Murphy (Imperial, MO), Zone 1, N. St. Louis County
Collin J. Nichols (Troy, MO), Zone 7, Warren County
Joshua T. Parrott (Smithville, MO), Zone 8, St. Charles County
Troop D
Marissa L. Harris (Montgomery City, MO), Zone 15, Stone & Taney Counties
Christopher T. Schmidt (Rogersville, MO), Zone 4, Stone & Taney Counties
Scott J. Walden (Holt, MO), Zone 14, Barry County
Troop E
Kyle L. Hogan (Gainesville, MO), Zone 4, Bollinger/Cape Girardeau/Scott Counties
Nathaniel V. Bishop (Willow Springs, MO), Zone 9, New Madrid & Pemiscot Counties
Tyler S. Reinke (Lincoln, MO), Zone 10, Dunklin County
Richard W. Wylie (Wheaton, MO), Zone 11, Stoddard County
Troop F
Matthew M. Guinnip (Hallsville, MO), Zone 16, Camden & Miller Counties
Matthew D. Easton (Hannibal, MO), Zone 17, Camden & Miller Counties
Troop I
Nicholas I. Kucsik (Bonnots Mill, MO), Zone 3, Crawford County
Elijah D. LeBlanc (Anderson, MO), Zone 2, Phelps & Maries County