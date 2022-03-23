Video: Senator Hawley questions Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over record of lenient sentencing for pedophiles

State News March 23, 2022 KTTN News
Photo of Senator Josh Hawley is a screenshot from Youtube video)
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

During the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination for U.S. Supreme Court today, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) focused his questioning on the alarming trend of lenient sentencing in child pornography cases that he first mentioned in a tweet thread last week and his opening comments yesterday.

During his time, Sen. Hawley focused on Judge Jackson’s sentencing decision and comments during one of the seven child pornography cases he was concerned about, “United States v. Hawkins,” in which Judge Jackson sentenced the offender, age 18, to a significantly lower sentence than what the federal sentencing guidelines and prosecutor had recommended: just three months in prison.

(Photo of Senator Hawley is a screenshot from Youtube video)

 

Post Views: 44
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.