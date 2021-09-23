Video: One of the only annual fireworks competitions in the U.S. is this Saturday in Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Pyrotechnics Association holds one of the only annual fireworks competitions in the country. The Sky Wars Invitational Fireworks Championship is this Saturday near eastern Missouri’s Innsbrook. Vice President Rob Cima says the event is expected to attract a total of 8,000 people from 31 other states.

Missouri Pyrotechnics Association Vice President Rob Cima says the Sky Wars Invitational Fireworks Championship attracts people from 31 other states to Warren County. The event is known for its gasoline fireballs – showcased by two Tennessee pyrotechnicians who hold the world record for the largest fireball shot.

The show is from 7:30 to 10:30 Saturday evening. Tickets are available on the Eventbrite website.

