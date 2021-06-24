Video: Milan Old Timers to host country music band from Branson

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Milan Old Timers will host a band from Branson that covers the music of country artists.

Eastern Heights will perform at the Sullivan County Expo Amphitheater in Milan on June 26 at 8 pm. Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets for outdoor seating around the stage. Concessions will be available, including a beer tent, and no outside coolers will be allowed.

Admission for Saturday’s Eastern Heights concert will be $15 for adults and $10 for children six to 12 years old. Children five and younger will be admitted for free.

Call Cary Maulsby for more information at 660-265-5683.

