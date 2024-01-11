Video: Hawley’s hearing calls for AI accountability

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law, recently co-chaired a hearing emphasizing the need for Congress to safeguard American creators’ rights against exploitation by major AI firms. Senator Hawley focused on ensuring fair compensation for the creative work of everyday Americans, including journalists, bloggers, and working parents.

Highlighting the urgent issue of deepfake technology and its potential to misuse personal data, Senator Hawley stressed the importance of protecting individuals’ online images and likenesses. He expressed concerns about the ease with which reputations can be damaged through manipulated images, noting the financial impracticality for most people to seek legal recourse.



In response to these emerging challenges, Senators Hawley and Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) introduced the No Section 230 Immunity for AI Act in June. This legislation aims to empower consumers and provide a legal avenue for those adversely affected by advanced AI technologies to seek justice against large tech companies.

However, Senator Hawley’s attempt to pass this bipartisan bill unanimously was thwarted by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in December.