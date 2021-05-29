Video: Free entertainment in downtown Trenton area to take place before fireworks display on July 2

Local News May 29, 2021 KTTN News
Brothers Kendal, Greg and Nathan Peterson, from left, create farm-themed parodies of popular songs to teach people about agriculture. (Photo Courtesy of Peterson family)
Brothers from Central Kansas will provide free entertainment in Downtown Trenton leading up to the Trenton fireworks display. The Peterson Farm Brothers will perform at Five Points on July 2nd at 7 o’clock.

The Peterson Farm Brothers use digital and public speaking platforms to entertain and educate about agriculture. They perform parodies, share about their family farm, and advocate for agriculture and rural communities.  A meet and greet will follow. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Before the group performs on July 2nd, there will be bounce houses, ax throwing, snacks, and snow cones in the downtown Trenton area starting at 4 o’clock.

The Trenton fireworks display will be at the Black Silo Winery that night at 9 o’clock.

Questions should be directed to Main Street Trenton at 660-654-3716 or [email protected].

 

 
