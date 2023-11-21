Video: Christmas movie filmed in Missouri now streaming online

(Missourinet) – Christmas movies, new and old, are starting to pop up on TV screens across the country. One of those new movies was filmed in Missouri: “A Christmas Vintage” was filmed almost entirely in Hermann, except for a couple of scenes filmed at Lambert Airport in St. Louis. Tammy Bruckerhoff is the Director of Tourism for Hermann. She says the movie showcases the city’s wine industry:

“We actually have three of our wineries involved in the movie and it’s so exciting for our town. the movie was written here specifically for Hermann and it was written in one of our coffee shops essentially.”

The movie was filmed last November before there was any snowfall in Hermann – The opening scene features digitally added snow falling to the ground during an aerial view of Hermann. A Christmas Vintage can be seen on the streaming platforms Tubi, Peacock, and Pluto TV.