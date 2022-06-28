Video: Chillicothe Area Arts Council to feature “Liverpool Legends” tribute band

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council will feature the Liverpool Legends at the Sliced Bread Day Show. The Beatles tribute band will perform at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center on July 9th at p.m.

The box office will open at 2 o’clock. Tickets will cost $40 for adults and $25 for students in kindergarten through college. VIP seats are $50.

Reserved tickets are $35, with students in kindergarten through college at $25.

Call or text the Chillicothe Area Arts Council at 660-646-1173 for more information on the Liverpool Legends performance on July 9th.

