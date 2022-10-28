Video: Chillicothe Area Arts Council to feature Kansas City’s Vine Street Rumble Jazz Orchestra at Gary Dickenson Performing Arts Center

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The next performance for the Chillicothe Area Arts Council will feature Kansas City’s Vine Street Rumble Jazz Orchestra.

The group will perform at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center in Chillicothe on November 6th at 3 pm.

The arts council reports the band will perform the music that made Kansas City the place to be for jazz. The band will take the audience back to the jazz sessions and performances that changed jazz and influenced musicians from coast to coast.

Tickets for Vine Street Rumble will cost $35.00 for adults and $20.00 for students in kindergarten through college.

Contact the Chillicothe Area Arts Council at 660-646-1173 for more information on the performance on November 6th.