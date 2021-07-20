Video: Car, truck and bike show set for September 25 in Jamesport

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The date has been announced for the car, truck, and bike show this fall in Jamesport.

The show will be held on September 25 and begins with registration at 8 o’clock that morning in the city park.

A dash plaque will be given to the first 100 who register. The event also includes trophies and door prizes with concessions offered by the Jamesport Lions Club.

Music will feature the Katatonics Rockabilly Trio.

The Jamesport Community Association sponsors the car, truck, and bike show on September 25. For more information, a phone number to call is 660-605-0575.

