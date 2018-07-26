Video: Blunt Pays tribute to Negro Leagues Baseball Museumâ€™s role in preserving African-American baseball history

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt who represents Missouri recently spoke on the Senate floor to highlight the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City and the important role it plays in preserving the history of African-American baseball. Kansas City is the birthplace of the Negro National League which was established in 1920 during a meeting of team owners at the Paseo YMCA.

During his remarks, Blunt noted that the Kansas City Monarchs were the longest running franchise in Negro League history. The Monarchs won two Negro World Series titles, played 37 seasons, and sent the most players to Major League Baseball, starting with Jackie Robinson.

Blunt also highlighted the history of the St. Louis Stars, originally the St. Louis Giants. The St. Louis Stars played 12 seasons and won the NNL pennant in 1928, 1930, and 1931.

