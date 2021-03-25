Video: Baby Stingray arrives at SEA LIFE Aquarium in Kansas City

Reddit Share Pin Share 15 Shares

SEA LIFE Aquarium in Kansas City has a brand-new baby Stingray. This male, Blue Spotted Ribbontail Ray was born right here at SEA LIFE in Kansas City just before the New Year.

The baby ray is named Trayvis Kel-sea, after beloved Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, Travis Kelce. Blue Spotted Ribbontail Rays are known to dig in the sand, enjoy scavenging inside shipwrecks and their prominent blue spots warn predators to stay away in the wild.

Baby Trayvis is on display now for guests of SEA LIFE to meet for themselves. Daily tickets are available online at the Visit Sea Life website. It is the perfect Spring Break destination for the whole family.

