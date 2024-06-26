Share To Your Social Network

Vicky Lynn Davis, age 72, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 24, 2024, at St. Luke’s Northland, Kansas City, Missouri. Vicky was born the daughter of Billy and Daisy (Shaw) Simon, on November 8, 1951, in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was a 1970 graduate of Lafayette High School, St. Joseph, Missouri. Vicky was united in marriage to Richard Davis on July 21, 1979, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He survives of the home.

Vicky was a registered nurse. She graduated from Research Medical School of Nursing in 1979 and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Central Methodist University in 1984. Early in her career, she was employed at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri; Research Medical Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Grundy County Health Department, Trenton, Missouri; as well as Livingston Manor, Chillicothe, Missouri. She received a certificate in gerontology and completed her career as the Director of Nursing at The Baptist Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, retiring after 23 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Survivors include her husband, Richard, of the home; one daughter, Kari Jones of Rocky Mount, Missouri; one son, Daniel “Andy” Davis of Kansas City, Missouri; two grandchildren, Samantha (Ben) England and Tyler Thielen; one great-grandson, Micah Thielen; one brother, Jerry W. (Sherry) Simon of Jefferson City, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Nancy Simon, of St. Joseph, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Danny L. Simon.

A visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, June 28, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., with a graveside service to follow at Stucker Cemetery, Laredo, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lodge, Kansas City, Missouri, and/or Ronald McDonald House at Children’s Mercy Hospital and may be mailed to or left at Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

Post Views: 527

Related