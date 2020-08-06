Vice President Pence calls Missouri’s governor, to offer additional resources for pandemic

Missouri’s governor says the Show-Me State is one of the states the White House is concerned about, with increasing COVID-19 cases.

During a Wednesday media briefing in Jefferson City, Governor Mike Parson (R) told Capitol reporters that Vice President Mike Pence called him on Sunday, to offer additional assistance and resources to battle the pandemic.

“We are grateful to both our vice president and to President Trump for their continuing support throughout this process,” Parson says.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) says Missouri has had 55,321 confirmed cases, up from 39,352 cases on July 24.

“So they’re basically saying we’re here, we’re going to send the CDC (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in there to help, and I encourage all the help we can get in that area to make sure we curve this as soon as we can,” says Parson.

During his media briefing, Governor Parson also expressed disappointment with the viral videos of weekend parties at the Lake of the Ozarks, without social distancing. The governor emphasizes that he and other state officials have been urging residents to practice social distancing, for months. Parson is urging you to take responsibility. “That virus is out there, and it’s not going anywhere right now,” Parson says.

The governor has also announced that $7.5 million of the state’s coronavirus relief fund has been allocated to a cost-share program with local counties, to help schools cover costs for personal protective equipment (PPE), and cleaning and medical supplies for school buildings and buses.

