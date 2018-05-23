VFW Post 919 to present Memorial Day Flag Raising Ceremony

VFW Post 919 will present a Memorial Day Flag Raising Ceremony and rifle salute at ten o’clock Saturday, May 28, at the Grundy County Museum. Bob Chenoweth, a Korean War veteran and past president of the museum will provide brief patriotic comments. Seating will be provided and the public is encouraged to arrive early.

The museum will open immediately following the Flag Raising program. This year’s feature exhibit, called Hometown Teams, is all about athletics, how sports teams are embedded in our culture and the impact of participation in sports teams on individuals. This outstanding exhibit has two components, a Traveling Smithsonian exhibit and a local component that mirrors the Smithsonian and presents specific information about sports in Grundy County.

All three buildings of the museum campus will be open until 4:30 pm. The Children’s, Schools, and Heritage Exhibits have been updated. Admission is $2.00 for adults; children under 12 and active service members and their families are free.

Like this: Like Loading...