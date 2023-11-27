Veterans Service Officer to offer in-person assistance at Trenton VFW Post in December

The Veterans Service Officer is scheduled for in-person visits on two specific dates in early December. These sessions will be hosted at the VFW Post Home, located at 919 Washington in Trenton, on Friday, December 1st, and Monday, December 4th. The officer will be available from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. to assist with Veterans Affairs (VA) paperwork and to answer any related questions. Veterans attending are advised to bring a copy of their DD 214 form and any VA paperwork they have.

Additionally, a representative from the Kansas City Vet Center will be present at the Trenton VFW Post on Monday, December 4th, from 12 p.m. onwards. They will remain available until all attendees have been seen. The Vet Center specializes in PTSD counseling, readjustment counseling, and other counseling services tailored to military experiences. For those unable to attend in person, the Vet Center offers remote counseling through a secure connection to ensure privacy and accessibility.

Doctor John Hudson will also be available for counseling as needed throughout the month. Furthermore, there is an opportunity for individuals interested in serving as a driver for the VA shuttle in Trenton. Interested parties should contact Wayne Kleinschmidt at 660-359-2078 for more information.