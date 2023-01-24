Veterans Service Officer to be available at VFW Hall on two dates in February

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two dates in February have been set for the Veterans Service Officer to be available at the VFW Hall, 919 Washington Street, in Trenton.

The officer will be at the VFW Hall Friday, February 3rd, and Monday, February 6th.

Hours on both days are from 9 am until 2 pm. The officer can help with VA paperwork and is available to answer any questions. Persons attending are asked to take a copy of their DD 214 and all VA paperwork.

Doctor John Hudson is available in Trenton to help those with post-traumatic stress disorder and the re-adjustment to civilian life.

Efforts continue to locate individuals who would like to drive the VA shuttle that takes Veterans to their medical appointments. Interested individuals may contact Wayne Kleinschmidt of Trenton for more information. 660 359 2078.

Related