Veterans service events at Trenton VFW Post in February 2024

Veterans and their families are encouraged to mark their calendars for a series of support events hosted at Trenton VFW Post 919 this February. These sessions are designed to assist veterans with their VA paperwork and provide access to specialized counseling services.

On Friday, February 2nd, from 9 AM to 2 PM, a Veterans Service Officer will be available at Trenton VFW Post 919 to assist with VA paperwork and answer any related questions. Attendees are requested to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any VA paperwork they possess for comprehensive support.

Additionally, a Vet Center Counselor will be offering their services from 12 PM to 3 PM to address concerns related to PTSD and readjustment issues.

The Missouri Veterans Commission will also be present during the same hours to offer guidance and support to veterans in attendance.

The event will repeat on Monday, February 5th, from 9 AM to 2 PM, with a Veterans Service Officer on site to provide the same assistance to those who could not attend the earlier date.

For veterans seeking to discuss PTSD and readjustment challenges, a counselor is available on call. Those interested are urged to reach out by calling 660-359-2078.

Additionally, there is an opportunity for individuals interested in serving as VA Shuttle Drivers. For more details on this volunteering opportunity, please contact the number provided above.

For further information regarding these events or to seek immediate assistance, veterans and their families can contact the organizers at 660-359-2078.

