Veterans service events announced for the month of September, 2019

UpcomingVeteran service events have been announced from Veterans Service Officer Wayne Kleinschmidt.

Friday, September 6th A Veterans Service Officer will be present at Trenton VFW from 7 am to 2 pm to help with VA paperwork and answer any questions. You are asked to bring a copy of your DD-214, and all VA paperwork you may have.

Monday, September 9th A Veterans Service Officer will be present at Trenton Hy-Vee from 9 am to 2 pm to help with VA paperwork and answer any questions. You are asked to bring a copy of your DD-214, and all VA paperwork you may have.

Friday, September 20th A Veterans Service Officer will be present at Trenton VFW from 7 am to 2 pm to help with VA paperwork and answer any questions. You are asked to bring a copy of your DD-214, and all VA paperwork you may have.

Friday, September 20th the Vet Center Counselor will be at the Trenton VFW From 9 to 1 pm. The counselor helps with PTSD, and readjustment counseling. Discharged, and active military are welcome.

Kleinschmidt is on call for questions from Veterans Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm at 660-359-2078. Veterans needing a ride on the VA shuttle can call 660-359-2078. The shuttle primarily runs to Kansas City VA every Wednesday. Pickup is made at well-lit prearranged pickup points. To ride the shuttle, they need your name, last four of your social, date of travel, where you want to go, and how many people will ride.

If you are interested in becoming a new VA Shuttle Driver call 660-359-2078. All training is provided and no special license is required.