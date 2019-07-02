Veterans needing assistance can receive help on these dates

Assistance with veterans benefits will be available July 8th and 12th in Trenton.

On Monday, July 8th, a Veterans Service Officer will be present at Trenton Hy-Vee from 9 am to 1 pm to help with VA paperwork and answer any questions. Those attending are to bring a copy of their DD-214.

On Friday, July 12th, a Veterans Service Officer and Vet Center counselor will be present at Trenton VFW Post 919 from 8 to 1 pm. The counselor helps with PTSD, and readjustment counseling. Discharged, and active military are welcome.

