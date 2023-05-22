Veteran services officer to be available in Trenton on two dates in June

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The veterans’ service officer will be available on two occasions in early June at the VFW Hall in Trenton. Those dates are Friday, June 2nd, and Monday, June 5th. Hours on both days are from 9 am until 2 pm.

The officer can help with VA paperwork and answer questions. Those attending are asked to bring a copy of their DD 214 and all V- paperwork they may have.

The veterans’ service officer will be on call for the rest of June at 660-359-2078.

The VA shuttle is operated on Wednesdays to the Kansas City Veteran’s Hospital and its clinics. To schedule a ride on the shuttle that leaves from Trenton, call Wayne Kleinschmidt (660 359 2078). He will need the veteran’s name, phone number, date and time of the appointment, and last four digits of the social security number.

Additional drivers are sought for the VA shuttle. Contact Wayne Kleinschmidt at 660-359-2078 if interested

Doctor John Hudson works in the Trenton area as a counselor to assist veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and re-adjustment to civilian life.

