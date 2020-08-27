Veteran Service Officer Wayne Kleinschmidt announces upcoming veteran events for September 2020

Veteran Service Officer Wayne Kleinschmidt has announced upcoming events that will benefit Veterans in our area. Please feel free to contact Kleinschmidt if you have any questions.

Friday, September 4th A Veterans Service Officer will be present at Trenton VFW Post 919 from 8 am to 2 pm to help with VA paperwork and answer any questions. You are asked to bring a copy of your DD-214, and all VA paperwork you may have.

Friday, September 4th A Counselor will be at the Trenton VFW Post 919 From 8 to 1 pm The counselor helps with PTSD and readjustment counseling. Discharged, and active military are welcome.

Monday, September 7th A Veterans Service Officer will be present at Trenton VFW from 9 am to 1 pm to help with VA paperwork and answer any questions. You are asked to bring a copy of your DD-214, and all VA paperwork you may have.

For a ride on the VA shuttle please call 660-359-2078. The shuttle runs to Kansas City VA every Wednesday. pick up at well lit prearranged pickup points. Unless authorized by proper authority. You will need your name, last four of your social, date of travel, where you want to go, and how many people will ride.

The organization is currently looking for qualified people who would like to be VA Shuttle Drivers. For more information please call 660-359-2078.

