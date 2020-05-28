Veteran service officer to resume meeting with veterans

A Veteran’s service officer will resume meetings with veterans and family members who go to the Trenton VFW Hall on June 1st or 5th.

Monday hours are from 9 to 1 o’clock, on Friday, June 5th hours from 8 until 2 o’clock. The Vet Center counselor is scheduled to be at the VFW Hall on June 5th from 8 until 1 o’clock.

The veteran’s service officer can help with VA paperwork and answer questions. Those attending are asked to take a copy of their DD 214 and all V-A paperwork.

The veteran’s counselor helps persons with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and re-adjustment to the community. Discharged and active military are welcome to attend.

Veterans Service Officer Wayne Kleinschmidt reports the VA shuttle van takes Veterans with appointments to Kansas City on Wednesdays. Those who wish to ride are to call Kleinschmidt at 359 2078. If leaving a voice message, he will need the Veterans name, last four digits of their social security number, date of travel, where you’re going, and how many people will ride with the shuttle. Kleinschmidt also can be contacted by individuals willing to volunteer to drive the van.

