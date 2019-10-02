Veteran service events scheduled for October, 2019

Several veterans events will be held in Trenton during the month of October 2019.

A veteran’s service officer will help with VA paperwork and answer questions at Hy-Vee Monday from 9 to 2 o’clock. A veterans service officer will also help with paperwork and answer questions at the Trenton VFW Hall on October 11th from 7 to 2 o’clock. Attendees for both events are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214 and all VA paperwork they may have.

A vet center counselor will be at the Trenton VFW Hall on October 11th from 9 to 1 o’clock. The counselor can provide post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment counseling to discharged and active military.

A veteran’s service officer is on call to answer veteran’s questions weekdays from 8 to 5 o’clock at 660-359-2078. VA shuttle rides are provided to primarily the Kansas City area each Wednesday. The shuttle picks up riders in well-lit prearranged pick up points unless authorized by proper authority.

When scheduling a ride, the person will need to provide his or her name, last four digits of his or her social security number, date of travel, where the person wants to go, and how many people will ride.

Training is available for anyone wanting to become a VA shuttle driver and no special license is required.

To schedule a VA shuttle ride or for more information on becoming a driver, call 660-359-2078.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares