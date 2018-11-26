Veteran service events scheduled for December

Several veterans events are planned in Trenton in December.

A veterans service officer can help with VA paperwork and answer questions at the Trenton Hy-Vee December 3rd from 9 o’clock in the morning until 1 o’clock in the afternoon. Veterans should bring a copy of their DD-214 and all VA paperwork they have.

A vet center counselor will provide help with post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment counseling at the Trenton VFW Post December 7th from 8 o’clock to noon. Discharged and active military are welcome. A veterans service officer will also help with VA paperwork and answer questions at the VFW Post December 14th from 8 to 1 o’clock.

The VA shuttle is available and primarily goes to the Kansas City VA every Wednesday.

The shuttle picks up passengers in well lit prearranged pick up points unless authorized by proper authority. Veterans Service Officer Wayne Kleinschmidt says those wanting a ride should call 660-359-2078 and provide their name, last four digits of their social security number, date of travel, where you want to go, and how many will ride.

Kleinschmidt reports a new laptop is needed to process paperwork for veterans for security reasons. Donations are welcome, and receipts will be provided for tax purposes.