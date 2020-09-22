Veteran events announced for the month of October, 2020

Veterans events have been announced for October in Trenton.

A veterans service officer will help with VA paperwork and answer questions at VFW Post 919 October 5th from 9 to 1 o’clock. Veterans are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214 and other paperwork.

A counselor and a veterans service officer will be at the Trenton VFW post on October 9th. The counselor will help with post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment counseling for discharged and active military from 8 to 1 o’clock. The veterans’ service officer will help with VA paperwork and answer questions from 8 to 2 o’clock.

A VA shuttle goes to the Kansas City VA each Wednesday. Veterans who would like a ride on the shuttle should contact Veterans Service Officer Wayne Kleinschmidt 359-2078 and provide their name, last four digits of their social security number, date of travel, where they want to go, and how many people will ride. The shuttle picks up individuals from well lit, prearranged locations unless authorized by proper authority.

VA shuttle drivers are also being sought. Contact Kleinschmidt for more information at 359-2078.

