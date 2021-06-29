Veteran events announced for July, 2021

Area veterans events have been announced for July.

A veterans service officer will be at Trenton VFW Post 919 July 5 and 9 from 9 to 2 o’clock both days. Veterans are asked to bring their DD-214 and VA paperwork. A counselor will also be at the Trenton VFW Post July 9th starting at 9 o’clock to help with post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment counseling.

A veterans service officer will be at the Milan American Legion on July 16 from 9 to 1 o’clock.

A veterans service officer will be back at the Trenton VFW Post on July 23 from 9 to 2 o’clock.

A veterans service officer is on call the rest of the month.

The VA shuttle runs every Wednesday from the Trenton VFW Post to the Kansas City VA and clinics.

Back-up shuttle drivers are needed. Training and physicals are provided for free, and no special licenses are required.

Call 660-359-2078 for more information on July’s veterans’ events, for a free ride on the VA shuttle, or for more information on becoming a shuttle driver.