Veteran evens announced for February

Veterans events have been announced for February 2021.

A veterans service officer will help with VA paperwork and answer questions at Trenton VFW Post 919 February 1st from 9 to 1 o’clock. Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214.

A counselor and a veterans service officer will be at the Trenton VFW on February 5th. The counselor will help discharged and active military with post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment counseling from 8 to 1 o’clock. The veterans’ service officer will be there from 8 to 2 o’clock.

A veterans service officer and a counselor will be at the Milan American Legion on February 19th from 9 to 1 o’clock.

A veterans service officer will again be at the Trenton VFW on February 19th from 8 to 2 o’clock.

Masks are required for all of the veterans’ events in February.

