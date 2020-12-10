Vesper Service for Trenton R-9 Schools to be live-streamed

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Vespers Service for the Trenton High School and Middle School choirs will be live-streamed. Choir Instructor Tyler Busick says the concert on the evening of December 13th will be available on the Trenton R-9 (R-IX) Choir Facebook page.

The concert can be seen in person at the First Baptist Church. The middle school choir will perform at 5 o’clock, and the high school choir will sing at 6 o’clock.

Attendees at the church will be required to wear masks. Each student will receive four tickets to distribute to family and friends. Attendees must have tickets to enter December 13th’s concert.

