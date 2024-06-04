Share To Your Social Network

Vernon Ray Coldiron, age 69, a resident of Brunswick, Missouri, and former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Brunswick Nursing Home, Brunswick, Missouri.

Vernon was born to Melvin and Julia (Vaughn) Coldiron on June 29, 1954, in Kansas City, Missouri. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in Special Forces in South Korea. He was proud to have served his country.

Vernon was a member of the First Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was also a past member of the VFW and the American Legion.

Vernon is survived by his sister, Joyce K. Padgett, and her husband, Richard, of California; two nieces, Crystal Coldiron and Reanna Seal; several great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and an aunt. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Russell Coldiron; his grandmother, Edith M. Coldiron; his uncle, Herman Coldiron; and one nephew, Frank Coldiron.

Memorial services are scheduled for Friday, June 7, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. at the Old Lodge at Grand Oaks Baptist Assembly, Chillicothe, Missouri. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Monroe Cemetery, Ludlow, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Monroe Cemetery and left at the funeral home or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

