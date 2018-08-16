Verizon wireless service may be affected due to water tower work

The City of Trenton has scheduled maintenance on the water tower in Trenton that currently hosts a Verizon cell site.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reports Verizon has been notified of the work, which the project timeline provided by the city indicates could be finished in November.

Verizon will be required to move to a temporary facility during the project with the company hoping to complete the transition by Friday. Verizon is working to reduce the impact on customers, but the quality of service may be affected and no change in service is anticipated once the transition to the temporary site is complete.

Verizon customers may direct questions to the Customer Care Hotline at 1-800-922-0204.

Like this: Like Loading...