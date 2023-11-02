Vendor Event: Local stores, and Mexican restaurant highlight “Girl’s Day Out” in Princeton

Local News November 2, 2023
girls day out event in Princeton
Princeton, Missouri is hosting a GIRL’S DAY OUT event on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mercer County Fair Barn. The event will feature a variety of vendors selling unique gifts, crafts, and food.

After the vendor event, attendees can visit seven locally-owned stores in Princeton:

  • ShowMe Bargains
  • The Famous
  • A Bar K
  • Bella Boutique
  • Junk and Disorderly
  • Hickory Ridge Boutique
  • Country Wood Hearts and Lace

For lunch, attendees can enjoy a delicious meal at Princeton’s NEW Mexican Restaurant, Tigre’s. The dish is tinga quesadilla, a hand-made corn tortilla stuffed with cheese and chicken and then deep-fried.

