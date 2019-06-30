The Friends of Gallatin are accepting vendor applications for the Gallatin Chautauqua which is be held September 20th and 21, 2019. The Chautauqua Parade will start at 10 o’clock.

Vendors will be open September 21st from 9 o’clock in the morning to 7 o’clock at nightwith vendor check in beginning at 7:30 that morning in front of Elbert’s Department Store on the south side of the Gallatin Square. Set up will be between 8 and 9 o’clock.

Vendors must provide all materials and booth set up and must stay all day unless otherwise scheduled.

Vendor spaces are 10 by 12 feet in size and cost $25.00 each. Booth fees are due by August 1st and must be paid before confirmation will be sent. Booth fees are non-refundable unless notification is given two weeks in advance. There is no fee for a nonprofit booth, but the application is still due by August 1st.

Booths that sign up but do not show will not be eligible for next year’s event.

Contact Kelle Lawson for more information on the Gallatin Chautauqua September 20th and 21st at 816-719-2853.