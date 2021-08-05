Vehicle stopped on Highway 36 speeding 105 mph results in arrest of driver

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A vehicle allegedly traveling 105 miles per hour on Highway 36 in Livingston County around noon August 5 resulted in the arrest of an Illinois man.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 39-year-old Scott Ryan Ottersen of Plainfield, Illinois, was arrested for excessive speed in a 65 miles per hour zone. Ottersen posted bond at the law enforcement center and was released. A court appearance is scheduled for September 22.

Cox reports a deputy was transporting three detainees in a patrol vehicle to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail when he was passed by the vehicle with Arizona license plates driven by Ottersen. The deputy engaged lights to attempt to alert the driver, and he requested dispatch send another officer.

The Missouri Department of Transportation was west of the location, and the suspect vehicle reportedly stopped for MoDOT. A second deputy investigated the incident before the driver was arrested.

Cox reported that when someone is driving 65 miles per hour, that person’s velocity is 95.33 feet per second. When someone is driving 105 miles per hour, that person’s velocity is 154 feet per second.

