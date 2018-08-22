Vehicle stop in Livingston County results in arrest of driver on multiple allegations

A vehicle stop in Livingston County Monday afternoon resulted in the driver’s arrest on multiple allegations of drug violations.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a speeding vehicle passed Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter on U. S. Highway 36 who then attempted to stop the vehicle. Cox notes it took the driver a while to stop, but he finally did stop in Chillicothe.

An investigation caused Leadbetter to believe illegal substances were in the vehicle and with probable cause, Leadbetter received consent to search the vehicle revealing a small quantity of marijuana, THC edibles, drug paraphernalia, and two sheets of hallucinating acid were located.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Ryan Tyler Kole of Nevada who reportedly originated from Chicago and intended to go to Las Vegas. Kole was placed under arrest then transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

Online court information notes Kole has been charged in Livingston County with felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Kole is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment Wednesday Kole’s bond was set at $5,000 cash only with conditions that he is to report to Supervision Services.

The Chillicothe Police Department assisted Leadbetter with the vehicle stop.

