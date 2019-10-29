Vehicle stop in Livingston County results in arrest; driver had outstanding warrant

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a vehicle stop near Utica Saturday evening led to the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman on a Macon County warrant for an alleged probation violation on driving while revoked or suspended and driving while intoxicated.

Forty-six-year-old Jill Brown’s bond was set at $20,000, and she was transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending extradition by the Macon County Sheriff.

Cox says his office was dispatched to locate a Chevrolet Impala being driven erratically on eastbound U. S. 36 from a location in Caldwell County. The driver allegedly refused to let the passenger and children out of the vehicle. Cox and Deputy Jordan Williams located the car and were able to stop it between Utica and the Grand River. The sheriff’s office recovered suspected methamphetamine and schedule two prescription medications during the investigation.

The Highway Patrol assisted with the investigation and suspected felony DWI under drugs with a child in the vehicle.

