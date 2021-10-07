Vehicle refuses to stop for Chillicothe police officer, then crashes into business

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Chillicothe police officer, early Wednesday morning, attempted to stop a vehicle that allegedly failed to yield to a police car’s lights and siren, then drove onto the property at 1000 Graves Street traveling to the rear of the business.

Assistant Chief Rick Sampsel reported the driver got out as the vehicle crashed into the rear of the building and the driver fled on foot. Police and sheriff’s deputies conducted a search of the surrounding area but were unable to locate the driver. Sampsel said it was eventually determined that the vehicle had been taken from a business lot in the 700 block of South Washington Street.

The investigation is continuing.

