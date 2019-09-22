Vehicle leaves the scene of the crash after striking Galt teenager’s vehicle

A Galt teenager sustained injuries when the car she drove was reportedly struck by another vehicle two miles west of Galt on Friday morning.

The Patrol reports an ambulance transported 18-year-old Danielle Whitcher to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton with minor injuries.

The car traveled west on Highway 6 before it was allegedly struck in the rear and ran off the north side of the road. The car returned to the road, crossed the center line, started to skid, crossed the center line again, and traveled off the north side of the road coming to rest on its wheels in a ditch facing southwest with minor damage.

The vehicle that hit the car reportedly left the scene westbound on Highway 6.

The Patrol notes Whitcher wore a seat belt and the Galt Fire Protection District assisted at the scene of the crash.

