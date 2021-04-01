Vehicle eludes police pursuit in Chillicothe; authorities asking public for assistance in locating stolen vehicle

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Law enforcement reports a pursuit took place on the morning of April 1. A minivan was reported stolen from the 300 block of Madison Street in Chillicothe; however, the vehicle eluded law enforcement. The Chillicothe Police Department notes the driver attempted to assault law enforcement with the vehicle.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the pursuit. The sheriff’s office reported it is believed the suspect was out of the Daviess County area as of noon.

The Chillicothe Police describe the vehicle as a blue 2003 Chrysler Voyager minivan with license plates of BE3 B2P with a sticker on the back bumper that says “Ron Jones Surf Shop.”

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact law enforcement and not approach it.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said that there were rumors of the Tri-County School in Jamesport being put on lockdown as well as an active shooter south of Jamesport; however, that information is not accurate. The sheriff’s office reports the school district was never in danger.

