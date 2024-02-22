Vehicle crashes into home in Gorin after brakes fail

Share To Your Social Network

On Wednesday evening of February 21, 2024, an 18-year-old man from Arbela, Missouri, was involved in an accident that resulted in his vehicle striking a house in Gorin, Missouri. The crash occurred at the intersection of Nesbit Street and Main Street around 7:45 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cordell W. Vaughn was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram southbound when he attempted to make a U-turn, and the vehicle’s brakes failed during the maneuver, causing the Dodge Ram to crash into a nearby house. The impact caused moderate damage to the vehicle, which had to be towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing.

Vaughn sustained minor injuries in the crash and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. He was transported by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Department and Scotland County Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

